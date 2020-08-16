Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher F1 podium record

Lewis Hamilton has broken Michael Schumacher's record for the most podium finishes in F1 with a dominant victory at the Spanish GP.

Hamilton had tied Schumacher's mark of 155 with a runner-up finish at last week's Anniversary GP and is now out on his own on 156 after one of the largest victories of his career at Barcelona - 24 seconds over Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Schumacher's milestone had stood since 2012, when he had claimed the final podium of his career with a third place in Valencia.

Most F1 podium finishes Driver Podiums 1) Lewis Hamilton 156 2) Michael Schumacher 155 3) Sebastian Vettel 120 4) Alain Prost 106 5) Kimi Raikkonen 103

The seven-time champion moved to the top of all-time podium table ahead of previous record-holder Alain Prost (106 podiums) in 2002.

Hamilton's 156 podiums have come from 256 appearances - a stunning ratio of 61 per cent. Schumacher achieved 155 podiums in 306 starts across two stints in F1.

"It's an incredible ratio," said Sky F1's Karun Chandhok.

The latest top-three finish means Hamilton moves on to 219 points finishes in F1, just two shy of Schumacher's record haul of 221.

He is also now just three wins away from matching Schumacher's record tally of 91 race victories in a year he looks increasingly like joining the former Ferrari driver as a seven-time world champion.

More to follow...