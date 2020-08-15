Indy 500: Fernando Alonso 26th on grid, top nine set for shootout

Fernando Alonso will start 26th for next week's Indianapolis 500 after qualifying at the famous Brickyard oval on Saturday.

The Triple Crown-chasing Spaniard, who qualified fifth on his debut in 2017 before infamously failing to qualify on his return last year, was the third of three cars entered by Arrow McLaren SP.

"Did not have the speed on qualy trim either yesterday or today but happy with the run. Some interesting people around our position," tweeted the Spaniard, who crashed in practice earlier in the week but has run encouragingly othewise.

Alonso's sole run of qualifying delivered a four-lap average of 228.768mph.

The first of two days of qualifying set positions 10-33 on the grid, while the nine fastest drivers in the session progressing to Sunday night's Fast Nine shootout.

Marco Andretti recorded the quickest four-lap average of 231.351mph as the Honda-powered Andretti Autosport team dominated at a hot Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, finishing with the fastest four cars.

The fastest nine qualifers include 19-year-old Dutch rookie Rinus VeeKay, who had the sixth-best average.

But there were established IndyCar names locked into positions further down the grid with Alonso for the August 23 showpiece.

Simon Pagenaud, last year's Indy 500 winner, will start just ahead of the former F1 world champion on row nine, while last year's IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden is only 13th.

Helio Castroneves, the veteran three-time winner, was 28th.

Watch the Fast Nine Shootout at 6pm on Sunday on Sky Sports F1 when the front three rows and pole position will be decided.

Live: Indy 500 Qualifying Live on

Fast Nine Qualifiers

Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport

James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

Graham Rahal. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

The 104th running of the Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, August 23 with live coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 6pm.