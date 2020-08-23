Indy 500: Takuma Sato triumphs, Fernando Alonso finishes 21st

Takuma Sato claimed the second Indy 500 win of his career after overtaking long-time leader Scott Dixon after a tense and dramatic 200-lap race at the Brickyard.

But Fernando Alonso's quest to complete the final leg of motorsport's Triple Crown continues after he finished a lapped 21st after suffering clutch trouble.

Sato, the former Jordan and Super Aguri F1 driver, first won the showpiece race in 2017 and becomes the 20th driver to triumph there in its 104th-event history.

1:45 Watch a nasty double crash involving Conor Daly and McLaren's Oliver Askew mid-way through the Indy 500 Watch a nasty double crash involving Conor Daly and McLaren's Oliver Askew mid-way through the Indy 500

Graham Rahal took third after a strong performance from eighth on the grid, with former Haas F1 test driver Santino Ferrucci fourth.

The 500-mile race featured seven yellow-flag periods and a number of heavy crashes, with the race finishing under caution after a big late accident for Spencer Pigot.

0:46 A dramatic wheel fire took James Davison out early in the Indy 500 to cause a full-course yellow A dramatic wheel fire took James Davison out early in the Indy 500 to cause a full-course yellow

Alex Rossi was in contention alongside Dixon and Sato but his race unravelled spectacularly after half-distance. The American was first relegated to the back of the field after colliding with Sato exiting his pit box, before crashing out as he attempted to race back up the order.

More to follow…