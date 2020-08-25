F1 confirms final 2020 races with Turkey return and Bahrain double

1:35 Istanbul Park revisited: Reacquaint yourself with the fast track – and Turn Eight! – via Mark Webber's 2010 pole lap Istanbul Park revisited: Reacquaint yourself with the fast track – and Turn Eight! – via Mark Webber's 2010 pole lap

Formula 1 has confirmed the final four races for the 2020 season, with Turkey returning after a nine-year absence and Bahrain hosting two grands prix.

With Abu Dhabi staging the final round on December 13, it means the sport has constructed a 17-race calendar after the delays and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having run all six races so far behind closed doors, F1 has confirmed a "number of races" will "be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality", with regularly reviews held.

But China, which was the first race postponed earlier this year, has been formally cancelled for 2020.

Vietnam's Hanoi street race is also expected to be called off officially in due course.

Turkey returns in new-look calendar

Turkey's Istanbul Park returns for the first time since 2011, with the undulating circuit previously proving popular with drivers and fans - particularly the unique and challenging fast quadruple-apex Turn Eight.

Istanbul Park was the scene of the crash between Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber when Red Bull team-mates in 2010

Istanbul's return means F1 will now race on five venues not on the original 2020 schedule, which was scheduled to be 22 races across five continents.

Mugello, Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola are the four others.

Turkey, Nurburgring and Imola were last present on an F1 calendar together in 2006.

The final 2020 F1 calendar

COMPLETED: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

COMPLETED: Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

COMPLETED: Hungarian GP, Budapest

COMPLTED: British GP, Silverstone

COMPLETED: 70th Anniversary GP, Silverstone

COMPLETED: Spanish GP, Barcelona

August 30: Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

September 6: Italian GP, Monza

September 13: Tuscan GP, Mugello

September 27: Russian GP, Sochi

October 11: Eifel GP, Nurburgring

October 25: Portuguese GP, Portimao

November 1: Emilia Romagna GP, Imola

November 15: Turkish GP, Istanbul

November 29: Bahrain GP, Sakhir

December 6: Sakhir GP, Sakhir

December 13: Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Bahrain will become the third venue this year to host back-to-back events after Austria and Silverstone.

While the first event on November 29 will run under the normal Bahrain GP name, the second will be called the Sakhir GP in reference to the region the track is situated.

It had been mooted that a second event would run on Bahrain's shorter oval-like circuit, but there was no mention of any layout change in F1's announcement.

With the final three rounds forming the rejigged 2020 season's fourth and final triple header, Abu Dhabi's usual season finale has been pushed back by a fortnight from its original November 29 slot.

"This year has presented Formula 1 and the world with an unprecedented challenge and we want to pay tribute to everyone across Formula 1, the FIA, the teams, and our partners who have made this possible," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

"While we are all disappointed that we have not been able to return to some of our planned races this year we are confident our season has started well and will continue to deliver plenty of excitement with traditional, as well as new, races that will entertain all our fans."

December 13 is the latest finish to a Formula 1 season since 1963, when the campaign concluded three days after Christmas.