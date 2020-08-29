Belgian GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton smashes record with pole, Ferrari hit new low

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 93rd F1 pole position in dominant fashion by streaking clear of his rivals in Belgian GP qualifying, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas narrowly holding off Max Verstappen in a session which was notable for its scintillating speed as well as Ferrari's lack of it.

While Hamilton came into the shootout fearing some of his rivals, new and old, at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps, the championship leader topped every Saturday segment before smashing the track record twice in Q3.

"Lewis Hamilton was just on a different level in qualifying today," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle after Hamilton's 1:41.252.

Hamilton added: "I woke up to the news of Chadwick Boseman passing away and that news broke me. It wasn't easy to get back in focus but I wanted to drive to perfection for him."

His final advantage was more than half a second to Bottas in the same Mercedes car, with Verstappen just 0.015s off a front-row start and qualifying closer to pole than at any time this season for Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo was only a few tenths further back in the Renault, impressively beating Red Bull's Alex Albon, with Esteban Ocon also fast, ahead of the Renault-powered Carlos Sainz, the Racing Points and Lando Norris.

Absent from the top-10 fight entirely were Ferrari, who have hit a new low in Belgium this weekend.

While they - barely - avoided an embarrassing Q1 exit, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel qualified only 13th and 14th for a team, severely lacking straight-line-speed, who locked out the front row at Spa last season.

Belgian GP Qualifying Result

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

5. Alex Albon, Red Bull

6. Esteban Ocon, Renault

7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

8. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

9. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

10. Lando Norris, McLaren

More to follow...