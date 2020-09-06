Italian GP: Pierre Gasly wins for AlphaTauri after Lewis Hamilton penalty

Pierre Gasly caused a modern-day Formula 1 shock by winning his maiden race for AlphaTauri after a hugely-dramatic and incident-filled Italian GP in which Lewis Hamilton finished only seventh after a time penalty.

Gasly, the 24-year-old Frenchman, just held off McLaren's Carlos Sainz in a tense finish for a memorable and emotional victory on a day when the sport's usual big hitters either made mistakes or retired.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll was third for his second career podium, with Lando Norris fourth in the second McLaren.

Incredibly, AlphaTauri - Red Bull's junior outfit and Italy's 'second' team - become the first team outside Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull to win a race since 2013.

Their only previous win, under the Toro Rosso name, also came at Monza with a young Sebastian Vettel in 2008.

1:27 Race leader Lewis Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty as the session was stopped in Italy due to Charles Leclerc's dramatic crash Race leader Lewis Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty as the session was stopped in Italy due to Charles Leclerc's dramatic crash

"I've been through so much in 18 months, I struggle to realise this," said a jubilant Gasly, barely a year on from his brutal and swift demotion back from the senior Red Bull team. "I've got no words. This team has done so much for me, now they're giving me my first win."

Hamilton led the race's early stages but was handed a costly stop-and-go-penalty for pitting when the pit lane road was 'closed' after Kevin Magnussen's Haas stopped at the side of the track.

The six-time champion dropped to the back of the field but raced back through to the points and seventh to minimise the impact on his championship lead. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was still only fifth after a fairly torrid afternoon after a poor initial start, while Max Verstappen retired with mechanical problems on his Red Bull.

But it was even worse for Ferrari, Italy's supposed standard-bearer.

0:41 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a huge crash at the Parabolica bend in Italy Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a huge crash at the Parabolica bend in Italy

A big crash for Charles Leclerc at the Parabolica brought out the red flags after 27 laps and suspended the race.

It also ended Ferrari's interest in their home event with Vettel having already retired early on with brake failure.

The German was unable to slow down his car at the end of the pit straight and spectacularly took out the polystyrene marker boards at the first chicane run-off, before slowly touring back to the pits and retirement.

1:11 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was forced to retire in Italy due to a brake failure Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was forced to retire in Italy due to a brake failure

Daniel Ricciardo was sixth in the lead Renault, with the recovering Hamilton's final overtake demoting Esteban Ocon late on. Daniil Kvyat and Sergio Perez will be disappointed with only ninth and 10th places respectively given their team-mates finished on the podium.

Italian GP result: Top 10

1. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

2. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

3. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8. Esteban Ocon, Renault

9. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

10. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

How did Gasly win an extraordinary race?

Gasly had already been one of 2020's most consistent and impressive performers, steadily rebuilding his confidence and reputation after the bruising experience of losing a seat at Red Bull last August after just 12 races in the senior team.

Yet what happened at Monza on Sunday was something else entirely.

Winning from 10th on the grid for one of the sport's leading drivers would be considered a tall order in F1 these days, let alone with a car that was only the sixth-quickest in qualifying.

Yet that is what Gasly achieved.

A pit stop two laps before the Safety Car for Magnussen's stoppage proved critical and meant he vaulted up the order as others peeled in for their own services, taking the restart third behind Stroll and hitherto dominant leader Hamilton.

Leclerc's big crash soon stopped the race completely and, with the race eventually restarted from the grid, he moved up to second and then inherited the lead when Hamilton served his penalty.

Sainz had run second to the runaway Hamilton in the opening stint but lost ground under the Safety Car, with the closed pit lane meaning McLaren couldn't pit either the Spaniard or Norris until Magnussen's stricken clear was cleared.

More to follow...