Lewis Hamilton launches team for Extreme E, the electric off-road series

Lewis Hamilton has launched a team to compete in the new electric off-road racing series, Extreme E, which aims to shed light on environmental issues.

It represents the six-time F1 champion's first foray into motorsport team ownership, although he will not drive or be involved in the day-to-day operation of the outfit - X44, which references his F1 car number.

Hamilton has been a passionate and vocal supporter in calling for change to tackle global climate and sustainability issues and says the new series will allow him the chance to help make a positive difference.

"Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder," said Hamilton of the series that starts in 2021.

"Of course, my ambitions and commitments with Mercedes in Formula 1 mean that I won't be operationally involved in X44, but I'm excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life."

Extreme E will race in five remote locations that are already damaged or under threat from climate issues, such as the Brazilian rain forest and the mountains of Nepal, with teams to run male and female drivers.

"Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus. Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means so much to me that I can use my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact," added Hamilton.

"Not only will we visit remote locations facing the front line of the climate crisis, we will also work closely with these locations and leading climate experts to share our knowledge and leave behind a positive legacy in each location which goes far beyond the racetrack.

"As Founder of X44, I am looking forward to building my team around important value s such as sustainability and equality.

"None of us are perfect and we all have improvements to make, but I am excited to use our platform to highlight the most serious issues facing our planet and the solutions we can all be part of."