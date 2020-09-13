Lewis Hamilton calls for justice for Breonna Taylor after winning Tuscan GP

Lewis Hamilton wore a T-shirt both before and after his victory in Formula 1's Tuscan GP, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

F1's six-time champion wore the T-shirt on the podium as he collected his winner's trophy and ended his post-race interview by saying: "Justice for Breonna Taylor."

Race report: Hamilton wins chaotic Tuscan GP

The 26-year-old Taylor, a medical worker, was shot and killed by plain-clothes police officers raiding her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

The front of Hamilton's shirt featured the words 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor', while the back contained her picture above the words 'say her name'.

Hamilton first wore the T-shirt ahead of the race when he again took a knee, as F1 drivers again gathered in their anti-racism ceremony.

4:39 Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon took the top three podium spots at Mugello Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon took the top three podium spots at Mugello

The Mercedes driver has been a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and has called for lasting change both inside F1 and society at large.

Hamilton performed the Black Power salute on the podium after winning the Styiran GP in July and is establishing a commission to understand how to widen opportunities for all in motorsport.