Twelve F1 drivers receive warnings over Tuscan GP restart crash
More than half the grid warned after multi-car shunt in Mugello
Last Updated: 13/09/20 7:49pm
Twelve of Formula 1's 20 drivers have received warnings for their roles in the dramatic multi-car restart crash in the Tuscan GP.
Stewards issued the warning for what they deemed to be the "inconsistent application of throttle and brake" from the following drivers:
Kevin Magnussen
Daniil Kvyat
Nicholas Latifi
Alexander Albon
Lance Stroll
Daniel Ricciardo
Sergio Perez
Lando Norris
Esteban Ocon
George Russell
Antonio Giovinazzi
Carlos Sainz
The stewards made a point of noting that Valtteri Bottas, who had been the race leader and was controlling the pace of the pack, and the other drivers not listed had complied with the rules on restarts.
"Car 77 [Bottas] had the right under the regulations to dictate the pace," confirmed the stewards.
A statement added: "The Stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.
"However this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field."
