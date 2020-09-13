Twelve F1 drivers receive warnings over Tuscan GP restart crash

Twelve of Formula 1's 20 drivers have received warnings for their roles in the dramatic multi-car restart crash in the Tuscan GP.

Stewards issued the warning for what they deemed to be the "inconsistent application of throttle and brake" from the following drivers:

Kevin Magnussen

Daniil Kvyat

Nicholas Latifi

Alexander Albon

Lance Stroll

Daniel Ricciardo

Sergio Perez

Lando Norris

Esteban Ocon

George Russell

Antonio Giovinazzi

Carlos Sainz

3:58 Sky F1's Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to analyse the race restart which saw Max Verstappen retire and that huge crash on the start-finish straight. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to analyse the race restart which saw Max Verstappen retire and that huge crash on the start-finish straight.

The stewards made a point of noting that Valtteri Bottas, who had been the race leader and was controlling the pace of the pack, and the other drivers not listed had complied with the rules on restarts.

"Car 77 [Bottas] had the right under the regulations to dictate the pace," confirmed the stewards.

A statement added: "The Stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.

"However this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field."

More to follow...