F1's driver transfer market: The state of play for the 2021 grid

Mercedes

Confirmed: Valtteri Bottas

Likely: Lewis Hamilton

The glaring seat still open on Formula 1's 2020 grid remains F1's most prized one, with Lewis Hamilton yet to sign an extended Mercedes deal.

Despite the relative lateness of the process - the world champion has never previously signed up for the following F1 season later than September - all indications are that it's a matter of when not F1's world champion and team sit down to thrash out a new agreement so Hamilton joins Valtteri Bottas, whose own deal was renewed last month, for 2021.

What they've said

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal: "Why we have never found time for the discussions between Lewis and myself is because we simply had three triple headers one after the after. Now it's just about sitting down and carving it out."

Red Bull

Confirmed: Max Verstappen

Likely: Alex Albon

Having tied down Max Verstappen to a new multi-year deal last winter, the only question regarding Red Bull's 2021 line-up has surrounded Alex Albon.

But the team have insisted that speculation through the season that they might consider a swap back with the in-form Pierre Gasly - or even change their tried-and-tested recruitment approach by looking their own stable at a Sergio Perez or Nico Hulkenberg - has been driven by the media and not them.

Albon's maiden podium and strong weekend at Mugello is likely to have further cemented that position.

What they've said

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal: "The final decision will be made later in the year but there's no push from our side to reverse the situation."

McLaren

Confirmed: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

Announced as long ago as May in the lockdown merry-go-round involving three teams, Daniel Ricciardo is replacing the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz next to Lando Norris next year. Simple.

What they've said

Zak Brown, McLaren chief executive: "I think the combination of Daniel and Lando, I can't think of a more exciting combination of drivers. I like where they're at in their careers and their age, so I think it's going to be very exciting."

Racing Point (Aston Martin in 2021)

Confirmed: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

The move the sport had been anticipating was finally confirmed on the eve of the last Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel is joining to replace Sergio Perez as the very high-profile signing for the full return of the Aston Martin name to the grid.

Lance Stroll stays on for a third season and will be up against a world champion for the first time in his short career.

What they've said

Otmar Szafnauer, Racing Point team principal: "[Vettel] works really hard and we believe with our team, what we want to take it to, and the level that we want to get to - Seb's a perfect fit for that."

Renault (Alpine in 2021)

Confirmed: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

After two years away competing in various other racing disciplines, Fernando Alonso is returning to F1 with the team that made him a household name - and double world champion - in the mid-2000s. Esteban Ocon will be in the second year of his deal at the team, which will be known as Alpine from next season.

What they've said

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault managing director: "One team, one mission and two fantastic drivers."

Suited and booted, back to Enstone to meet our engineering team!! Welcome back @alo_oficial, let's get 2021 prep underway, shall we?#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/OXWFGYdywX — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) September 21, 2020

Ferrari

Confirmed: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

A new youthful era for the Scuderia was confirmed when they decided to dispense with four-time champion Vettel's services for 2021 back during lockdown, with Sainz joining the now established Leclerc at Maranello.

What they've said

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal: "Ferrari haven't had such a young driver pairing in 50 years. It's a gamble for us and we're happy to be taking on this challenge. We want to begin a new cycle."

AlphaTauri

Confirmed: None

Likely: Pierre Gasly

In the frame: Daniil Kvyat, Yuki Tsunoda

The first of the teams with two spaces technically open for 2020, although Pierre Gasly's position is all-but assured unless the senior Red Bull team have a sudden change of heart about Albon. Daniil Kvyat's seat looks rather more vulnerable though, with Honda-backed Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda winning races in F2.

What they've said

Franz Tost, AlphaTauri team principal: "[Tsunoda is] in a good position. It depends now how he's doing in the next races because he needs the superlicence. Then it's a decision from [the] Red Bull side and normally this decision is being taken September-October."

Alfa Romeo

Confirmed: None

In the frame: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott

Two seats and - on paper - countless potential combinations for them. The expected wisdom is that the Swiss team will again pair an experienced hand with a younger, Ferrari-backed, team-mate. The team's improved recent form may have been timely for discussions with former world champion Kimi Raikkonen, but 2021 free agents and ex-Sauber drivers Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg may figure too.

Antonio Giovinazzi could be vulnerable to one of the three title-contending Ferrari juniors in F2, where Mick Schumacher is now leading the way.

What they've said

Frederic Vasseur, team principal: "We plan to discuss with our current drivers around mid-season or let's say September now with the new schedule. We will take the common decision with them.

"You have some Ferrari drivers junior drivers, but you have Kimi first for us, to know what he wants to do and what we want to do with him and then we will see with the other ones."

Haas

Confirmed: None

In the frame: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott

With team boss Guenther Steiner recently telling Sky F1 recently that it made sense that any driver they signed for 2021 had to be on board for the rule changes of 2022 too, it's no surprise that Haas are taking their time to consider their options. Like Alfa Romeo, there appear to be plenty of them at both ends of the experience scale.

What have the team said?

Guenther Steiner, Haas team principal: "We want to make a conscious decision on where we want to be in three to five years, not only next year. Making a decision for next year would be a lot easier than a long-term decision."

Williams

Confirmed: George Russell and Nicholas Latifi

Significant changes in the team's ownership and management but the drivers are staying on board for next season, when George Russell will enter the final year of his three-year agreement and Nicholas Latifi will start the second year of his deal.