F2 race at Russian GP abandoned after high-speed two-car crash

3:07 Luca Ghiotto's Hitech burst into flames after his huge crash with Jack Aitken brought out the red flag in Formula 2's second race at the Russian Grand Prix. Luca Ghiotto's Hitech burst into flames after his huge crash with Jack Aitken brought out the red flag in Formula 2's second race at the Russian Grand Prix.

The F2 Sprint Race was abandoned at the Russian GP on Sunday after a high-speed crash involving Luca Ghiotto and Jack Aitken.

Both drivers walked away from the incident after their cars ploughed off the circuit at Turn Three and into the TecPro barriers after they made contact while battling around the fast sweeping corner at the Sochi Autodrom.

The race was red-flagged on lap seven of 21 and, as marshals worked to put out a fire on Ghiotto's Hitech car and survey the wreckage to the barriers, the race was ultimately not restarted.

Significant barrier repairs are required ahead of the start of the F1 Grand Prix at 12.10pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

Guanyu Zhou, who had led the race from a reverse-grid pole, was awarded the victory - his first in the series - ahead of Nikita Mazepin and series leader Mick Schumacher, who had made impressive early ground from eighth place.

Half-points were awarded due to the short nature of the race.

Schumacher, who won Saturday's feature race, extends his championship lead with F2 now taking a two-month break ahead of the season-ending double header in Bahrain from the end of November.