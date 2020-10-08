Mercedes team member tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Eifel GP

Mercedes have confirmed a member of their team has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this weekend's Eifel GP.

F1's world champions say they are following the sport's protocols in the wake of the positive case.

We can confirm that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19. This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA. — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 8, 2020

It is understood that the case does not involve either of the team's race drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and will not disrupt the running of Mercedes' race weekend at the Nurburgring.

F1 and the FIA have stringent measures in place to combat Covid-19, with thorough isolation and track-and-trace procedures in place for any positive cases.

In the most recent round of results, issued by the sport last Friday, there was a small rise to 10 positive cases over the previous week from a total of 1,822 tests.

The positive cases were said to be among ancillary personnel and not those involved in teams, with F1 also making clear there was no link to the attendance of fans at the Russian GP.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez missed the two grands prix at Silverstone in August after returning two positive results in the only other case thought to directly impact team personnel since the delayed F1 season began in July.