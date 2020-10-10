Eifel GP: Charles Leclerc stars to take fourth on grid for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc admitted he surprised himself by qualifying on the second row for Sunday's Eifel GP in Ferrari's best qualifying of a torrid season so far.

Now nine-two up on four-time champion Sebastian Vettel - who again failed to make Q3 - on a Saturday this year at Ferrari, Leclerc has seemingly outperformed their SF1000 on several occasions this year in both qualifying and races.

The latest eye-catching result saw him take fourth on the grid at the Nurburgring, splitting the Red Bulls, with a superb final Q3 lap which took Ferrari to within a second of a Mercedes pole time for the first occasion this year.

Not that Leclerc had expected it to be quite that good amid F1's disrupted weekend in a chilly Germany.

"I don't really know, I'm quite surprised. I expected us to struggle in the cold weather," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

"From the beginning of the season we have struggled to make the tyres work when it's cold but this today it seems that it worked out for us.

"Very happy and very happy with my last lap. I put everything together and P4 is great."

Aware they are unlikely to make a big breakthrough with their draggy 2020 car anything soon, Ferrari have nonetheless continued to bring small regular updates to the car - a programme that Leclerc says is paying dividends.

"Surely there were some upgrades this weekend that worked in a proper way," he said. "We are not trying to find an update that is giving a huge amount of lap time but small differences every weekend which for now is working well.

"Every time we are bringing something on the car it is working, which is the most important [thing] and not the case in the past."

Can Leclerc stay in the top-five mix in the race?

The 22-year-old last started in the top five two races ago in Tuscany, but that promising grid spot gave way to a race-day pace struggle and he ended up finishing the Grand Prix in eighth place.

With little data to go on in Germany after Friday's running was cancelled due to poor weather, Leclerc was cautious when asked for his predictions for the race.

"It's going to be a very interesting race because we all go a bit into the unknown," he said.

"We haven't done any high-fuel runs yet so it's going to be important to take care of those tyres and try to anticipate as much as possible which axle will degrade first."