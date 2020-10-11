Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher F1 wins record at Eifel GP

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 wins record after securing a typically commanding victory in an unreliability-packed Eifel GP ahead of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton now has 91 wins - and has also taken a giant step towards Schumacher's record total of seven world championships after closest 2020 rival and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas' race retirement.

"When you grow up watching someone, you idolise them for what they're able to do, year on year and race on race," said an emotional Hamilton, who was handed one of Schumacher's helmets by son Mick after the race.

"Seeing his dominance for so long, I don't think anyone - and especially me - thought I'd be anywhere near Michael's records. It's an incredible honour."

Bottas started on pole but was overtaken by Hamilton on Lap 13, and shortly after stopped with an engine issue. Hamilton, now 70 points clear in the title standings, then dominated what was a two-horse race between himself and the ever-competitive Verstappen in the Red Bull, despite a late Safety Car which reignited the Nurburgring's F1 return.

Daniel Ricciardo sealed a brilliant podium for Renault in third - his first in F1 since Monaco 2018 and the team's first since Malaysia 2007 - holding off a valiant Sergio Perez charge in the Racing Point.

Perez wasn't the only Racing Point driver to shine on Sunday, with late stand-in Nico Hulkenberg rising from 20th on the grid to eighth in the race, behind Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Romain Grosjean sealed his first points in over a year for Haas, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, who denied a struggling Sebastian Vettel a top-10 finish.

Bottas was one of five drivers not to finish the race, along with George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Lando Norris, whose unfortunate stoppage led to the Safety Car.

Eifel GP Race Result, top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

4. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

6. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8. Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point

9. Romain Grosjean, Haas

10. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

