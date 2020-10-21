Portuguese GP, IndyCar finale, Spa 24 Hours live on Sky Sports F1

Get set for a jam-packed weekend of motorsport on Sky Sports F1 with the return of the Portuguese GP headlining a hat-trick of live action from around the four-wheeled world.

In addition to live coverage of every session from the first Formula 1 race at Portimao, the channel is also airing the showpiece Spa 24 Hours in the GT World Challenge Europe and the title-deciding conclusion to the IndyCar season from St Petersburg, Florida.

The Portuguese Grand Prix

Portugal plays host to round 12 of the F1 season and is the third track to host a race not on the original 2020 calendar

Back in Portugal after a quarter of a century away as part of the sport's much-changed 2020 schedule, F1 races at the undulating Algarve International Circuit for the very first time.

Widely likened to motorsport's equivalent of a 'rollercoaster', the 4.65km track is set to put drivers to a physical test in a similar way to another F1 debutant, Mugello, last month - and that served up a barnstorming, dramatic race.

Lewis Hamilton can take the outright record for F1 race wins with a 92nd career success on Sunday, but Mercedes are expecting Red Bull's recent improvement to mean that the battle at the front will continue to get closer between 2020's top two.

Sunday's race starts at 1.10pm, with build-up from 11.30am. Qualifying is at 2pm on Saturday.

Thursday

3.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

10.30am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

11am: Practice One LIVE!

2.45pm: Practice Two build-up LIVE!

3pm: Practice Three LIVE!

5.30pm: The Story So Far LIVE!

Saturday

10.45am: Practice Three build-up LIVE!

11am: Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Qualifying build-up LIVE!

2pm: PORTUGUESE GP QUALIFYING LIVE!

Sunday

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE!

1.10pm: THE PORTUGUESE GRAND PRIX LIVE!

3pm: Chequered Flag LIVE!

4pm: The Notebook LIVE!

10pm: Race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: GT World Challenge Europe

Fresh from title success in the Sprint Cup, Sky Tempesta Racing go in search of endurance glory in the Pro-Am class at Spa

The showpiece of the GT World Challenge Europe season around one of motorsport's most revered and challenging circuits, Spa-Francorchamps.

A mammoth 56-car grid across four different classes featuring some of the biggest manufacturers in motorsport such as Mercedes, Ferrari and Porsche.

You'll be able to see your first action from Belgium on Thursday evening with qualifying and night practice from 5.50pm.

The 24-hour race begins on Saturday afternoon and live coverage on Sky F1 will commence straight after Portuguese GP qualifying coverage. After IndyCar qualifying, the channel returns to Belgium through the night and into the morning all the way up to Portuguese GP build-up from 11.30am.

The final two hours of the race will be shown on delay from 4.30pm, after The Notebook.

Qualifying

Thursday: 5.50pm-9.15pm LIVE!

Race

Saturday: 3.35pm-8pm LIVE!

Saturday: 9.30pm-Sunday 11.30am LIVE!

Sunday: 4.30pm-6.30pm

IndyCar title decider: Grand Prix of St Petersburg

Dixon has led the standings all season, but will in-form Newgarden pip him to the 2020 crown at the last?

It's five-time champion Scott Dixon vs two-time reigning champion Josef Newgarden in the IndyCar title decider at the season-ending Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

Dixon heads the standings by 32 points but Newgarden has finished ahead of his Chip Ganassi rival in each of the past five races to get back into contention.

A maximum of 54 points are still up for grabs over the weekend.

St Petersburg's temporary street track was originally scheduled to open the 2020 campaign back in March before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season, but now closes what has been a condensed 14-race schedule taking place at nine circuits in the space of just four months.

Saturday

8pm: Qualifying LIVE!

Sunday

6.30pm: Race LIVE!