Lance Stroll reveals positive Covid-19 test, but fit for Portuguese GP

Lance Stroll is set to return to action in Portugal this weekend

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll has revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 following the Eifel GP, but is now feeling "100 per cent" and will take part in this weekend's race in Portugal.

Stroll did not take part in Formula 1 2020's 11th round at the Nurburgring after feeling unwell on Saturday morning, after which Nico Hulkenberg replaced him for the rest of the weekend.

He had tested negative for coronavirus in Tuesday's pre-race screening, but another test on the Sunday evening returned a positive result.

"I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for Covid-19 after the Eifel GP weekend," said Stroll in a statement. "I am feeling 100 per cent and have since tested negative."

F1 has strict coronavirus protocols in the paddock this season, with social distancing, masks and team-by-team 'bubbles', and Stroll said he isolated ever since Saturday morning. He was, however, conducting media duties on Thursday and was with the team during Friday's practice wash-out.

"To fill you in on what happened, I arrived at the Nurburgring after testing negative in the normal pre-race tests," he explained.

"On Saturday morning I started to feel unwell and woke up with an upset stomach. I followed the F.I.A. protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock. I wasn't fit to race so I flew home early Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather I took a Covid test on Sunday evening.

"The next day the results came back positive, so I stayed at home self-isolating for the next 10 days. Luckily, my symptoms were pretty mild."

5:09 Karun Chandhok was with Nico Hulkenberg at the SkyPad to analyse his race finish at the Nurburgring Karun Chandhok was with Nico Hulkenberg at the SkyPad to analyse his race finish at the Nurburgring

The sport returns to Portugal for the first time in 24 years this weekend for a debut race at Portimao, and Stroll says he is ready to race again.

"I was tested again on Monday this week and my results were negative," he said. "I feel in great shape and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal."

Stroll's coronavirus case means both full-time Racing Point drivers have contracted the virus this season, with team-mate Sergio Perez missing the two races at Silverstone.

Hulkenberg, who also deputised for Perez, finished eighth at the Eifel GP, scoring four points in Stroll's absence. Racing Point are third in the standings, just ahead of McLaren and Renault.