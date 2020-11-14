Turkish GP: Lance Stroll takes shock first F1 pole as Mercedes struggle

2:42 Listen to Lance Stroll's overjoyed reaction when being told over the radio he had claimed his maiden F1 pole. Listen to Lance Stroll's overjoyed reaction when being told over the radio he had claimed his maiden F1 pole.

Lance Stroll claimed a totally out-of-the-blue first Formula 1 pole position for Racing Point in a pulsating wet Turkish GP qualifying session in which Mercedes were never in contention and finished sixth and ninth.

Stroll, the 22-year-old Canadian in his 75th F1 appearance, seized pole from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Point team-mate Sergio Perez with a brilliant final lap at the end of an elongated qualifying session in treacherous conditions which was suspended for 40 minutes in Q1.

Verstappen had led every practice and qualifying session up until the Q3 pole shootout but lost crucial momentum - and what had been a large lap-time advantage - when the conditions allowed for the intermediate rather than full wet tyres to be used in the closing minutes of Q3.

On the faster intermediates, Perez and then Stroll took control of the pole fight with the latter's final effort beating a deflated Verstappen by 0.290 seconds.

But Mercedes were well off the pace on either tyre on an uncharacteristically torrid weekend so far on F1's return to Istanbul Park.

Hamilton will start sixth with Bottas ninth.

The world champions had claimed every pole up to Saturday in F1 2020 but had already struggled for grip and tyre temperature on Friday in the dry, before lapping an incredible four seconds off the leading pace in Saturday's pole fight.

But Hamilton is still in a strong position to clinch his seventh world title on Sunday. Bottas must outscore Hamilton by at least eight points, but starts three places behind his Mercedes team-mate.

You won’t hear any excuses or clever quotes from us today.



We were absolutely nowhere near pole.



Today belongs to @RacingPointF1 and @lance_stroll 👏👏👏



We’ll be down with a bottle of champagne later. You guys deserve it! — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 14, 2020

Alex Albon took fourth in the second Red Bull, with Daniel Ricciardo fifth for Renault.

Alfa Romeo enjoyed their best Saturday of a difficult season with both Kimi Raikkonen (eighth) and Antonio Giovinazzi (10th) starring in the wet to each make Q3 for the first time in 2020.

But Ferrari's promising practice pace gave way to fresh disappointment with Sebastian Vettel (12th) and Charles Leclerc (14th) knocked out in the second stage after lapping four seconds off the pace.

McLaren also suffered a costly double Q2 elimination on a day Constructors' Championship rivals Racing Point and Renault got both their respective cars into Q3.

0:38 Romain Grosjean was also struggling in qualifying with the tricky track conditions at Istanbul Park Romain Grosjean was also struggling in qualifying with the tricky track conditions at Istanbul Park

The opening session was red-flagged after 11 minutes after numerous spins from drivers amid worsening rain, which had been falling intermittently throughout Saturday. After a 40-minute delay to the action, Haas driver Romain Grosjean then caused a second brief red-flag when the session resumed after beaching his car in the gravel.

Williams' Nicholas Latifi also span off the circuit at the end of Q1.

Stroll overjoyed, Verstappen annoyed

"I'm shocked," admitted Stroll in the immediate aftermath of the biggest qualifying surprise in F1 of not just this Mercedes-dominated season, but for many years.

The Canadian had previously qualified on F1's front row in the wet for Williams at Monza in 2017 and Saturday's result was no less impressive.

"We didn't look to competitive in final practice but I'm so happy right now, I really put that lap together at the end, I only had one lap to do it on the inters," said Stroll.

4:50 Lance Stroll, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez take the top three qualifying spots at the Turkish Grand Prix. Lance Stroll, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez take the top three qualifying spots at the Turkish Grand Prix.

"I had the confidence in the car and I just nailed pretty much every corner, pieced it together nicely and such a nice way to bounce back after a few tough weeks."

Stroll has not scored points since finishing third in the Italian GP at the start of September and missed last month's Eifel GP due to illness. He later tested positive for coronavirus and struggled for form on his return at Portimao and Imola.

While the late improvement in track conditions brought the Racing Points into play, the switch to intermediates took away what had appeared a shoe-in pole position for Verstappen.

1:34 Red Bull's Max Verstappen was disappointed not to get pole position in Istanbul. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was disappointed not to get pole position in Istanbul.

The Dutchman topped Q1 and Q2 by two seconds apiece and his first lap at the start of Q3 was four seconds faster than those drivers also on the full-wet tyres.

But Perez, starting the final phase on the shallower intermediates, lapped faster and forced Red Bull to pull Verstappen in to the pits for a change of tyres.

"Already in Q1 when we tried to go out on the inters we had no grip," said Verstappen. "The track was a lot better in Q3 but for us the inters were horrible.

"The extreme tyres were good and was very comfortable. Not good."

Turkish GP Qualifying result

1) Lance Stroll, Racing Point

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Sergio Perez, Racing Point

4) Alexander Albon, Red Bull

5) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Esteban Ocon, Renault

8) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

9) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

10) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Knocked out in Q2

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

13) Carlos Sainz, McLaren

14) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

15) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Knocked out in Q1

16) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17) Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

18) George Russell, Williams*

19) Romain Grosjean, Haas

20) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

*starts at back of grid due to engine penalties