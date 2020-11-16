Pirelli F1 chief Mario Isola tests positive for Covid-19 after Turkish GP

Pirelli's F1 boss Mario Isola has tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix.

The Italian returned a positive result during the regular Sunday testing schedule for Covid-19 and is now isolating.

Isola is displaying no symptoms.

"The FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli can confirm that Pirelli Head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday 15 November at the Turkish Grand Prix," said a statement.

Thank you all for your messages! I’m fine and luckily no symptoms! Back soon 💪🏼🤞🏼 — Mario Isola (@Mario_Isola) November 16, 2020

"Mario returned a positive result during the regular Sunday Covid testing schedule. He is now isolating, and is asymptomatic and will adhere to the local medical guidelines.

"All close contacts have been declared, retested, and no further positive cases have been returned. Mario Isola will be repatriated to Italy following all the relevant stringent health protocols."

A long-time volunteer paramedic and ambulance driver away from F1, Isola has also been helping on the front line in Italy in the battle against Covid-19.