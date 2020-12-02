George Russell replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP

Britain's George Russell will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir GP after the seven-time champion was ruled out through coronavirus.

Jack Aitken, a 25-year-old British-Korean, will race in Russell's place at Williams for his F1 debut.

Russell's career has been backed by Mercedes and he is effectively on a three-year loan at Williams, where he was impressed since making his F1 debut last season.

From driving the car at the bottom of the championship, he will now race Mercedes' dominant W11 this weekend as team-mate to Valtteri Bottas.

Nobody can replace this guy, but I'll give my all for the team in his absence from the moment I step in the car.



Get well soon Lewis 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2fKTmbmaU0 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 2, 2020

"Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody at Williams for giving me this opportunity. I might be wearing a different race suit this weekend, but I'm a Williams driver and I'll be cheering my team on every step of the way," said Russell.

"I see this as a great chance to learn from the best outfit on the grid right now and to come back as an improved driver, with even more energy and experience to help push Williams further up the grid. A big thank you also to Mercedes for putting their faith in me.

"Obviously, nobody can replace Lewis, but I'll give my all for the team in his absence from the moment I step in the car. Most importantly, I wish him a speedy recovery. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity and can't wait to get out on track this week."

More to follow...