FIA outlines Romain Grosjean crash investigation, barrier changed for Sakhir GP

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has outlined its plan for the investigation into Romain Grosjean's terrifying fiery crash in the Bahrain GP.

Meanwhile, barrier changes have already been made for this weekend's second race at the desert venue, which features a different track layout but includes Turn Three where Grosjean crashed and his Haas car pierced the metal guardrail.

A tyre barrier has now been installed in front of the guardrail at that point of the track.

On Thursday, the FIA announced it had initiated a "detailed analysis" of Grosjean's accident being conducted by its safety department, which unusually investigates around 30 serious accidents in circuit racing worldwide each year.

The investigation is expected to take around six to eight weeks. Findings will then be made public.

Explaining how data collection - including the high-speed camera that faces the driver in the cockpit and in-ear accelerometers that are moulded to fit inside a driver's ear canal to measure the movement of his head in a crash - will play a pivotal role in understanding what happened, the FIA said all areas of the incident such as F1's protective driver clothing, crash helmet, Halo and the performance of the barrier will be assessed.

"As with all serious accidents, we will analyse every aspect of this crash and collaborate with all parties involved," said FIA safety director, Adam Baker.

"With so much data available in Formula 1, it allows us to accurately determine every element of what occurred and this work has already begun. We take this research very seriously and will follow a rigorous process to find out exactly what happened before proposing potential improvements.

Grosjean update: Reunited with his wife as he reflects on miracle escape

Miraculously, despite the ferocity of the crash which split his Haas car in two and the ensuing fire, Grosjean was able to clamber of out of the wreckage and escape with relatively minor injuries.

The 34-year-old spent three nights in hospital in Bahrain for treatment to burns on the back of his hands and has since been released, reuniting with his wife Marion, who flew out from their home in Switzerland to see him, and his Haas team in their hotel.

Replaced by Brazilian rookie Pietro Fittipaldi in Haas' line-up for this weekend, Grosjean has already indicated that he is keen to return to racing next week at the Abu Dhabi GP in what was already scheduled to be his final F1 outing with Haas.

My right hand this morning. The happiness I had when I was told that I didn't need the full dressing anymore and could use my finger was huge. Almost cried. A victory on my way to recovery pic.twitter.com/QuZojM1mZe — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 2, 2020

Guenther Steiner, the team boss at the American-owned team, told Sky Sports News on Wednesday: "My ideal with Romain is you tell me next week if you can do it. My wish would be you are in the car, and if it's the same for you - that is what we are doing.

"You need to decide, are you ready physically, and are you ready mentally?

"At the moment, the aim is to get you in for your last race with Haas F1. That is what I like to do with him, but it's down to him. I will not force him. He's in good spirits, and he's trying to get ready for it."

Grosjean told French TV in an interview earlier this week: "I think there'll be some psychological work to do because I saw death coming."

In a later post on Instagram alongside a video of his emergence from the inferno at the side of the track, Grosjean wrote:

"This video is incredible.

"Look at the professionalism of the fireman, trying to keep the fire away from me in the car. Look at the action on [FIA doctor] Ian Roberts and his involvement. I told him he was a hero, he went into the fire as much as he could to save me.

"Finally, this is also the moment I realized I was going to live. Extracting my body from the chassis. Yes it burned myself and yes it was painful but that's nothing compare to the relief I felt as soon as I could get up. I felt Ian's hands pulling me over the barrier and knew I was safe. I remember every second of it and life will never be the same again, but I'm sure for the best.

"I met with death and that is the worst feeling I ever had. But I'm alive and will enjoy every second of life and every small win in a much better way from now on. Thank you. Romain."