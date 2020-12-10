Lewis Hamilton returning to F1 for Abu Dhabi GP after negative Covid-19 tests

Lewis Hamilton will return for F1's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from coronavirus and recording negative tests.

The seven-time world champion missed last week's Sakhir GP but, after completing a 10-day isolation in Bahrain, he has now returned a number of negative results and been cleared to return to the paddock.

George Russell will revert to his seat at Williams after starring in Hamilton's place last weekend.

Mercedes said in a statement that "Lewis tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival.

"Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend."

This is a breaking F1 news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

