Sir Frank Williams: Former F1 team principal 'stable' in hospital

Former Formula 1 team principal Sir Frank Williams is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital.

The 78-year-old founded the Williams team which won seven drivers' titles and nine constructors' championships.

His family released a statement on Tuesday which read: "Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

"Frank's medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.

"We ask for you to respect the family's privacy.

"The team will release a further update in due course."

A former racing driver, Williams went on to found the team which bears his name in 1977, and it became one of the most successful in the sport, with their heyday coming in the 1980s and 1990s.

Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve all won the drivers' championship with the team.

Sir Frank's daughter Claire had taken over much of the running of the team in recent years and the pair stepped away from the sport earlier this year after Williams were sold to US investment group Dorilton Capital.