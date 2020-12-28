F1 2020: Sky pundits on the moments of Formula 1 season like no other

Hamilton's win to clinch his seventh title - Turkish GP

Martin Brundle: "Where do you start? It has been one of the most remarkable seasons I've ever experienced in 37 years of this business. But I've gone for Lewis Hamilton winning the Turkish GP, in great style.

"He did not have the fastest car on the track in that day in history yet lapped his team-mate and won by half a minute in treacherous conditions when people couldn't find any grip. That, of course, meant he matched the great Michael Schumacher's tally of seven Formula 1 world championships, in a style in which Michael would have been very proud and very impressed by."

Perez ends long wait for win - Sakhir GP

1:46 Listen to Sergio Perez's emotional radio message after finally winning his first Formula 1 race Listen to Sergio Perez's emotional radio message after finally winning his first Formula 1 race

Paul Di Resta: "The first person ever to be last at the first lap and win a Grand Prix. I think it could be career-defining. Not that I don't think he deserved it before, but I think he's shown great fighting spirit.

"It couldn't happen to a person who is more liked in the paddock. It caught everybody's hearts."

Last Lap Lando for first podium - Austrian GP

4:12 Karun Chandhok and Anthony Davidson are at the SkyPad to analyse Lando Norris' first podium in F1 after an incredible final lap Karun Chandhok and Anthony Davidson are at the SkyPad to analyse Lando Norris' first podium in F1 after an incredible final lap

David Croft: It's not often you get a moment that inspires a nickname. He's not Nearly Man Norris, he's Last Lap Lando! Back in Austria, Charles Leclerc had started to move through the field and Lando was soon doing that too. A great move on Sergio Perez, barging his way past, and he set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap of the race.

Russell's starring stand-in - Sakhir GP

4:08 George Russell was left bitterly disappointed after failing to win for the first time in Formula 1 with Mercedes George Russell was left bitterly disappointed after failing to win for the first time in Formula 1 with Mercedes

Anthony Davidson: "I'm going to go for George Russell in Bahrain finally getting the chance to drive a car at the sharp end of the field. Big shoes to fill - although his shoes were actually a bit too big! - but he squeezed into that car and he made it work.

"Started the race at the front, got into the lead at the start, and obviously then had bad luck. But he just didn't give up and it was great to see this young driver full of energy given that chance. It didn't end well, but something tells me we're going to see him back at the front in the future."

Gasly's Monza triumph - Italian GP

0:45 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly claimed his first race win at a dramatic Italian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Racing Point's Lance Stroll AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly claimed his first race win at a dramatic Italian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Racing Point's Lance Stroll

Ted Kravitz: "Just over a year after being demoted by Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly goes to AlphaTauri and, ok courtesy of a mistake by the Mercedes team that got Lewis Hamilton a penalty, he managed to get the win.

"There was that moment he spent on the podium thinking of his friend Anthoine Hubert, who passed away at Spa-Francorchamps a year earlier, and who had said to Pierre 'prove Red Bull wrong'. Pierre really did that on that day at Monza."

Grosjean's miracle escape - Bahrain GP

8:12 Romain Grosjean sat down with Sky F1's Martin Brundle for an extended interview to reflect on his near-death experience at the Bahrain Grand Prix Romain Grosjean sat down with Sky F1's Martin Brundle for an extended interview to reflect on his near-death experience at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Natalie Pinkham: "The most powerful images of 2020, and indeed my whole career in Formula 1, had to be seeing Romain Grosjean emerge from what was a potentially fatal crash relatively unscathed.

"Seeing him walk away, with incredible work from the medical team and the marshals. The overall response from the whole paddock was intensely moving."

Ricciardo returns Renault to the podium - Eifel GP

1:15 Daniel Ricciardo gave an emotional message after his first podium since 2018 Daniel Ricciardo gave an emotional message after his first podium since 2018

Simon Lazenby: "I'm going with Daniel Ricciardo and that first podium for Renault since Nick Heidfeld back in Malaysia in 2011. The first of two which mean Cyril [Abiteboul] is going to have to get a tattoo when he eventually gets around to it.

"We wondered if Renault were going to leave this sport, but Ricciardo scored double the amount of points that he did last year. They are on the right trajectory."