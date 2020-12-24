Sir Frank Williams released from hospital and 'on the mend' at home

Sir Frank Williams has been discharged from hospital and is now "on the mend at home".

The 78-year-old legendary former team owner and boss was hospitalised earlier this month.

In a positive update on Christmas Eve, the Williams team said in a statement: "We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home.

"The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home.



The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/Q1HmBc7i3T — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 24, 2020

Sir Frank and his daughter Claire stepped away from F1 in September after selling the family-run team to US firm Dorilton Capital, although the Grove outfit retains the Williams name.

Williams, who has used a wheelchair since he was paralysed in a car accident in France in 1986, has won more Constructors' Championships, nine, than any other boss in F1 history.

He guided the team to 114 race wins during an unprecedented 44 years in charge of the outfit.