Aston Martin begins new era and teases new livery ahead of F1 return

Aston Martin have officially kicked off their "exciting" Formula 1 journey with the launch of a new logo, and tease of a new livery, for the 2021 season as the rebranded team get ready hit the ground running.

The Racing Point name is no more in F1 after an official transition into the Aston Martin Formula 1 team on January 1, with the luxury British car brand bringing a works team to the grid for the first time in 60 years.

Welcoming four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari to their ranks alongside Lance Stroll, the team will be targeting to build on Racing Point's big improvement, and fourth-placed finish, last season.

With a big rebrand comes a fresh look, with Aston Martin set to line up in green once the new campaign begins, currently set for March 21 in Australia.

Their logo hinted as much, while a short YouTube video teased Aston Martin's traditional green stripes with yellow accents.

The team will reveal their 2021 F1 car and livery in February.

Speaking about the change to Aston Martin, team boss Otmar Szafnauer said: "Representing such an iconic brand is a huge privilege for every member of the team.

"We've earned a well-deserved reputation for punching above our weight, so we're confident we can do the Aston Martin name proud right from the get-go.

"It's the start of a new journey and I can sense an extra energy in the team, with a determination to push performance further than ever before. Combined with some of the most creative minds in the business, a true racers' mentality and the can-do spirit that has served us so well through the years, we have every reason to be excited about the future."

Racing Point raced in pink last season

Lawrence Stroll, who led an Aston Martin takeover in 2020, added: "Formula 1 is a hugely powerful platform that will play a key part in the overall Aston Martin strategy as we seek to take the company forward. It is a truly global sport with a huge audience that we believe can help reignite the brand and further increase its desirability all over the world.

"This is a brand that has already had huge success in top-level international motorsport such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans - and now we have an opportunity to write a new page in the history books. That's a hugely exciting prospect for anyone who is a lover of the Aston Martin brand, for fans of Formula 1 and the sport itself."

Aston Martin will be one of 10 teams on the grid this year, but will not be the only rebranded outfit - as Renault are becoming Alpine F1.