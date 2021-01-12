Formula 1 in 2021: Revised calendar for record 23-race season revealed

Formula 1 has revealed an updated calendar for the 2021 season after confirming that races in Australia and China would have to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

The new campaign, which is still set to be filled with a record amount of 23 races, will now start with the Bahrain GP on March 28.

F1 will then head to Imola, which wasn't on the original schedule but is added after a successful return in 2020, on April 18.

Although May 2 is a 'TBC' on the calendar, Portugal's Portimao circuit is expected to host the third race of the season.

The Algarve track, like Imola, was another that was drafted in for the heavily-revised, European-centric 2020 season.

As well as starting a week later, the season will also end a week later as races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are pushed back to accommodate the later-than-planned Australian GP in Melbourne.

The Brazilian GP moves forward to November 7, and will form a triple header after races in the USA and Mexico. It will be the third triple header of the season, and result in nine races in 11 weeks after the August summer break.

Revised F1 2021 calendar

March 28 - Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 18 - Italy (Imola)*

May 2 - TBC (TBC)

May 9 - Spain (Barcelona)

May 23 - Monaco (Monaco)

June 6 - Azerbaijan (Baku)

June 13 - Canada (Montreal)

June 27 - France (Le Castellet)

July 4 - Austria (Spielberg)

July 18 - United Kingdom (Silverstone)

August 1 - Hungary (Budapest)

August 29 - Belgium (Spa)

September 5 - Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 12 - Italy (Monza)

September 26 - Russia (Sochi)

October 3 - Singapore (Singapore)

October 10 - Japan (Suzuka)

October 24 - USA (Austin)

October 31 - Mexico (Mexico City)

November 7 - Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 21 - Australia (Melbourne)*

December 5 - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)**

December 12 - Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

*Revisions to calendar are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval

**Subject to circuit homologation