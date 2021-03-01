Jamie Chadwick retained by Williams for F1 2021, to continue as development driver

Britain's Jamie Chadwick has been retained by Williams for 2021 and will continue as the team's development driver for a third season.

Williams say Chadwick, who joined the team in 2019, will increase her simulator programme this year and will continue to be "fully immersed within the team both trackside at certain Grands Prix and at the factory."

Chadwick won the inaugural female-only W Series championship and will be defending her championship this year after a Covid-enforced hiatus in 2020, as well as racing in the new all-electric series Extreme E.

She hopes to break into Formula 1 with Williams. It is 45 years since a female driver, Italian Lella Lombardi, last took part in a race.

"I have absolutely loved my time with Williams so far," said Chadwick. "I feel I am improving as a driver all the time, and I look forward to fully immersing myself at Williams once again this year."

Williams team principal Simon Roberts added: "We are delighted that Jamie will continue as a development driver.

"Not only is she a great female ambassador for the sport and plays an integral part in promoting women in motorsport, her work in the simulator and behind the scenes at Grove is hugely valuable.

"Jamie's determination and drive to do more, as well as push the boundaries, is something we admire at Williams and we are all looking forward to the year ahead with Jamie as part of the team."