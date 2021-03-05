F1 Testing live on Sky Sports F1 with three days of track action in Bahrain as teams and drivers hit the track

New-look cars. New driver and team combinations. And just three days of track testing to get up to speed before the new Formula 1 season begins.

There's never been a pre-season testing schedule quite like this - and you can watch it all live on Sky Sports F1 from next Friday as Formula 1 2021 gets fully up and running with three days of action in Bahrain.

With coverage starting early morning on March 12 and running through the weekend, Sky F1 will be the place to be to watch the eight hours of live track action from each day - plus a nightly Round-up show and Ted's Testing Notebook.

Sky F1's Martin Brundle, David Croft, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Karun Chandhok will be out in Bahrain to help tell the story of each day's track running and all the big stories of pre-season.

This time next week, the 2021 F1 cars will be rolling out for the first day of testing in Bahrain!



Excited to be going out there and watching it all unfold trackside and from the commentary box with the @SkySportsF1 gang. #F12021 #AlmostTime — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 5, 2021

Coverage on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday features:

Live coverage of morning & afternoon track sessions

Nightly wrap show rounding up the day's key moments & interviews

Ted's Testing Notebook

4:45 Mercedes technical director, James Allison, speaks to Sky Sports about some of the changes to the team's W12 car for the new season Mercedes technical director, James Allison, speaks to Sky Sports about some of the changes to the team's W12 car for the new season

In addition to the Sky F1 channel, subscribers can also watch the live action on their mobile by logging in with their Sky iD on the Sky Sports App.

The Sky Sports website and app will be the place for the live digital blog with updates, timesheets and free-to-view video clips of key incidents and interviews.

You can also follow the latest updates via the Sky F1 social channels.

1:00 Watch the first footage of McLaren's new Mercedes-powered MCL35M on track at a wet Silverstone with Lando Norris and new signing Daniel Ricciardo Watch the first footage of McLaren's new Mercedes-powered MCL35M on track at a wet Silverstone with Lando Norris and new signing Daniel Ricciardo

The new 23-race F1 season begins back in Bahrain on March 26-28, with every race live on Sky Sports F1 - the only place to see the whole season live.

0:51 Meet Red Bull's latest title hopeful as the team launch their car for the 2021 Formula 1 season, the RB16B. Meet Red Bull's latest title hopeful as the team launch their car for the 2021 Formula 1 season, the RB16B.

Sky F1's Bahrain Testing schedule

Friday, March 12

6.50am-11.05am: Day One Morning Session LIVE!

11.55am-4.10pm: Day One Afternoon Session LIVE!

8pm: Testing Wrap - Day One

8.15pm: Ted's Testing Notebook - Day One

Saturday, March 13

6.50am-11.05am: Day Two Morning Session LIVE!

11.55am-4.10pm: Day Two Afternoon Session LIVE!

8pm: Testing Wrap - Day Two

8.15pm: Ted's Testing Notebook - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Day Three Morning Session LIVE!11.55am-4.10pm: Day Three Afternoon Session LIVE!8pm: Testing Wrap - Day Three8.15pm: Ted's Testing Notebook - Day Three