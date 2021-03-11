Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur not travelling to Bahrain F1 testing after positive Covid-19 test

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur will miss pre-season testing in Bahrain after recording a positive coronavirus test.

The 52-year-old Frenchman returned a positive result in his homeland and, while a second test carried out two days later returned a negative result, Vasseur is not travelling to Bahrain in line with local regulations.

Vasseur is not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms and is "in good spirits", according to his team.

An Alfa Romeo statement read: "In the interests of safety of Mr Vasseur himself, the team, all fellow competitors and the whole community and in respect of French regulations, Mr Vasseur will not travel to Bahrain and will continue operating from home for the next seven days, as required by the local authorities.

"Mr Vasseur will be fully operational and connected to the garage for the duration of the test, and no deputy team principal will be named, with no further impact predicted on our operations this week."

In its own statement, Formula 1 said: "No other members of the Alfa Romeo Racing team have been affected, and the procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this week's pre-season test which will continue as planned."

F1 testing begins on Friday morning at 7am, with the three-day event running until Sunday afternoon.