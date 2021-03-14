Drive to Survive on Sky Sports F1: Seasons One and Two of Netflix Original Series start on March 14

0:30 Drive to Survive comes to Sky Sports F1! Watch the promo for Seasons 1 and Two Drive to Survive comes to Sky Sports F1! Watch the promo for Seasons 1 and Two

Go behind the scenes of Formula 1 like never before as Drive to Survive, the hit Netflix Original Series, comes to Sky Sports F1 for the very first time.

Starting on Sky Sports F1 on 9.30pm on Sunday night with a double bill of episodes, all of Season One and Two will air on the channel each night until March 23.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a documentary collaboration between Netflix and Formula 1 to bring the audience behind the scenes insight into the teams, the drama, the races and the drivers.

Season One tells the story of a dramatic 2018 season which features some huge storylines and blockbuster driver moves as the series gains unprecedented access to the sport's drivers and teams. Season Two then picks up at the start of the 2019 campaign.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Live on

Sunday night's first episodes:

9.30pm: All to Play For (Season 1, Episode 1)

10.15pm The King of Spain (Season 1, Episode 2)

Watch the gripping episodes each night as they air or record them to your Sky box, while a series link function is also available.

Seasons One and Two are showing on Sky Documentaries from Monday, with a double bill each night from 7.30pm.

Drive to Survive: Guenther Steiner's star guide!

4:11 Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix original Drive to Survive air on Sky Sports F1 from Sunday at 9.30pm. One of the big stars of the series, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, explains all about it Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix original Drive to Survive air on Sky Sports F1 from Sunday at 9.30pm. One of the big stars of the series, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, explains all about it

Want to know a little bit more about what to expect in the series? Well, if there's a standout star of Season One and Two then it's most probably this man - Guenther Steiner.

The Haas team principal, whose no-nonsense approach to F1 management is a highlight of the entertaining series, caught up with Sky F1's Ted Kravitz and Karun Chandhok at Bahrain testing to explain a little more…