Sabine Schmitz: F1 and motorsport world pays tribute after death of 'Queen of the Nurburgring' aged 51

Trailblazing racing driver Sabine Schmitz, the only female winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, has died aged 51.

Schmitz, who was widely known as 'Queen of the Nurburgring' and became a presenter on Top Gear, said last year she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

She won the German circuit's endurance race, which takes place in part on the fearsome original banked Nordschleife, in 1996 and 1997 for BMW.

"The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver," the German circuit said in a statement.

"Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!"

Pioneer, champion, Queen of the Nurburgring



Sabine Schmitz was a unique, much-loved and cherished member of our sport's family, and a force of nature for inspiring a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts



Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time pic.twitter.com/nwrLyZvXla — Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2021

"Pioneer, champion, Queen of the Nurburgring," said F1. "Sabine Schmitz was a unique, much-loved and cherished member of our sport's family, and a force of nature for inspiring a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.

Tributes were paid from across the motorsport world to Schmitz, who also became well-known in the UK for her appearances on the BBC's Top Gear.

Such sad news about Sabine Schmitz, Queen of the Nürburgring. Our sincere condolences to all her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/f7Uhvwp148 — fiawim (@fiawim) March 17, 2021

We’re incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Sabine Schmitz.



A fierce competitor, talented racer and Queen of the Nürburgring, who shared our passion for driving fast.



Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wGY9siZ4vx — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 17, 2021

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sabine Schmitz today. She was a true trailblazer for women in motorsport. — Susie Wolff (@Susie_Wolff) March 17, 2021

Very sad news for motorsport. Sabine is the queen at @nuerburgring. She always will be unreachable in the Green Hell. Seeing her races was inspirational and motivating. My deepest condolences to the family. RIP Sabine. https://t.co/fmnaEjFblq — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) March 17, 2021