Formula 1 is back for 2021: When to watch the season-opening Bahrain GP live only on Sky Sports F1
Check out Sky Sports F1's live schedule for the season-opening Bahrain GP; live coverage begins from the Sakhir paddock on Thursday, with next Sunday's race under floodlights starting at 4pm
Last Updated: 20/03/21 3:27pm
New line-ups, new liveries, new challenges and a new season. And it all begins for Formula 1 2021 with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.
The start of a planned record 23-round season begins in the Middle East, with every race live on Sky Sports F1.
The live coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit starts on Thursday afternoon as the Sky F1 team build up to Sunday's Grand Prix.
Don't miss:
- All five track sessions live from Bahrain - with the race starting at 4pm on Sunday, March 28
- The return of The F1 Show in a new Thursday evening slot. Hear from a host of drivers as we cover all 10 teams and discuss all the big talking points for the season opener
- Ted's Qualifying and Race Notebooks
- The start of the Formula 2 season as the series switches to three races per weekend
What's on when? Sky F1's live Bahrain GP schedule
Thursday, March 25
1pm: Drivers' Press Conference
5pm: The F1 Show (also streamed in the UK & Ireland on Sky F1 YouTube)
Friday, March 26
10am: F2 Practice
11am: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts 11.30am)
1.45pm: F2 Qualifying
2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)
Saturday, March 27
10.15am: F2 Sprint Race One
11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)
2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING
4.30pm: F2 Sprint Race Two
11.40am: F2 Feature Race
2pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday
4pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
6pm: Chequered Flag
7pm: Ted's Notebook
8pm: Bahrain GP Highlights
11pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay