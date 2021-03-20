Formula 1 is back for 2021: When to watch the season-opening Bahrain GP live only on Sky Sports F1

2:11 MUST WATCH: Take a fast-paced look at some of the exclusive special features and interviews we've got coming up on Sky Sports F1 in the new season! MUST WATCH: Take a fast-paced look at some of the exclusive special features and interviews we've got coming up on Sky Sports F1 in the new season!

New line-ups, new liveries, new challenges and a new season. And it all begins for Formula 1 2021 with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.

The start of a planned record 23-round season begins in the Middle East, with every race live on Sky Sports F1.

The live coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit starts on Thursday afternoon as the Sky F1 team build up to Sunday's Grand Prix.

Don't miss:

All five track sessions live from Bahrain - with the race starting at 4pm on Sunday, March 28

The return of The F1 Show in a new Thursday evening slot. Hear from a host of drivers as we cover all 10 teams and discuss all the big talking points for the season opener

Ted's Qualifying and Race Notebooks

The start of the Formula 2 season as the series switches to three races per weekend

Get Sky Sports F1: It's Only Live Once - Don't miss it!

0:20 Watch our promo for the 2021 Formula 1 season, when all 23 races will be live on Sky Sports F1 Watch our promo for the 2021 Formula 1 season, when all 23 races will be live on Sky Sports F1

What's on when? Sky F1's live Bahrain GP schedule

Thursday, March 25

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference

5pm: The F1 Show (also streamed in the UK & Ireland on Sky F1 YouTube)

Friday, March 26

10am: F2 Practice

11am: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts 11.30am)

1.45pm: F2 Qualifying

2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

Saturday, March 27

10.15am: F2 Sprint Race One

11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

4.30pm: F2 Sprint Race Two

11.40am: F2 Feature Race2pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday6pm: Chequered Flag7pm: Ted's Notebook8pm: Bahrain GP Highlights11pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay