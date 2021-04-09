Mercedes: James Allison to step back as technical director in July as F1's world champions reshuffle

26:29 Watch the full extended version of Ted Kravitz with Mercedes technical director James Allison as they explore the differences on this year's W12 after winter rule changes Watch the full extended version of Ted Kravitz with Mercedes technical director James Allison as they explore the differences on this year's W12 after winter rule changes

Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison will step back from his role this July, the team have confirmed.

In a significant reshuffle for the sport's world champions, Allison - the highly-respected designer and engineer who has helped Mercedes onto unprecedented success since joining from Ferrari in 2017 - will discontinue his day-to-day technical operations and step into a more strategic, and newly-created, role of chief technical officer.

He will be replaced as technical director by Mike Elliott from July 1.

"I firmly believe that people have a shelf life in senior roles in this sport, and I have chosen to step away from my role as Technical Director in order to pass on the baton at the right time for the organisation and myself," said Allison.

"I have enjoyed four and a half wonderful years as Technical Director, and it has been a special privilege to lead the technical effort of the team in that time."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Allison "has been an exceptional technical leader for our team, and he has made an enormous contribution to our performance".

Wolff added: "We have known for a while that his time as Technical Director would be coming to an end this year and I am delighted that we have been able to shape this new role to keep him within our motorsport family; he will be an important sparring partner for me in the next years and I know that we still have much to achieve together."

Mercedes say Allison will 'help the team meet the strategic challenges of the sport's next era' in his new role and will 'continue to work closely with the technical leadership at both Brackley and Brixworth'.

After the 2021 season, there is a major rules and car overhaul in F1.

Elliott, who was previously Mercedes' head of aerodynamics and is currently technology director, will succeed Allison as being responsible for the day-to-day management of the team's technical division.

"Mike has developed from our Head of Aerodynamics to now being ready to take the step up to become Technical Director," stated Wolff. "Together with an exceptional group of senior technical leaders, this puts us in the best possible position for the sport's next era."

The Silver Arrows have won both titles in each of the last seven F1 seasons, and are set for a fierce championship battle with Red Bull in 2021.