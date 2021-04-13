Emilia-Romagna GP: F1 moves Imola qualifying time to avoid clash with Prince Philip's funeral

Formula 1 has confirmed that Saturday's qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna GP will be brought forward an hour "as a mark of respect" for the funeral of Prince Philip.

Qualifying at Imola was previously scheduled to take place at 2pm BST on Saturday, April 17, finishing at 3pm - which is when the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be held in Windsor.

To avoid a clash, F1 has moved the one-hour session to 1pm, while Saturday's final practice will also change from 11am to 10am.

In line with F1 regulations on gaps between practice, Friday's Practice One and Two have been brought forward by half an hour.

Every session, including Sunday's race which is unchanged at 2pm, is live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

Sky F1's new live Emilia-Romagna GP schedule Date and show On Air Session start Friday, April 16 Practice One 9.30am 10am Practice Two 1.15pm 1.30pm Saturday, April 17 Practice Three 9.45am 10am Qualifying 12pm 1pm Sunday, April 18 The Emilia Romagna GP 12.30pm 2pm

In a joint statement from F1 and governing body the FIA, it was also confirmed that there would be a minute of silence for Prince Philip ahead of qualifying for people to show their respects.

Various F1 teams and drivers have already paid tribute to the duke, who passed away at the age of 99 last Friday.

Our entire Team is saddened to hear of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Flags will fly at half mast at our Milton Keynes Campus in remembrance of his devotion to Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/urSpRfTcsf — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) April 9, 2021

All at McLaren are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We join with people around the world in mourning his loss, and our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/xL7LDk9vjZ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 9, 2021

F1 are not the only sport who have shifted their weekend schedule to avoid a clash with the funeral.

Sporting events across the UK have been rescheduled - including Premier League and EFL games, Premiership Rugby games and horse racing meetings.

Cricket County Championship games in the UK will be suspended from 2.50pm to 4.10pm.