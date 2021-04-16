Emilia-Romagna GP: Valtteri Bottas fastest in Practice One as Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon collide

1:28 The session is red-flagged as Sergio Perez has a problem with his rear left wheel and Esteban Ocon suffers collateral damage The session is red-flagged as Sergio Perez has a problem with his rear left wheel and Esteban Ocon suffers collateral damage

Valtteri Bottas landed the first blow for Mercedes on F1 2021's second weekend by topping the timesheets in Emilia-Romagna GP first practice, which included a collision between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.

In a frenetic and incident-packed opening session at Italy's famous Imola circuit, Bottas set the fastest time on his very last lap, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - the protagonists of a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain - both within six-hundredths of a second of the 1:16.564.

That extremely narrow margin hints at another close battle between Mercedes, who won the opening GP against the odds, and Red Bull, who topped every Bahrain practice session and qualifying, this weekend.

The opening session was, however, perhaps more notable for its incidents, with drivers frequently losing control of their cars around the narrow, old-school Imola circuit and finding the gravel. And there was even contact between two cars.

1:16 Nikita Mazepin finished the hour where he started it, off the track at the final corner Nikita Mazepin finished the hour where he started it, off the track at the final corner

While technical issues at the track meant replays were in short supply, Red Bull's Perez and Alpine's Ocon appear to have collided at the chicane, with Perez suffering big damage to his rear left wheel and Ocon to his front right.

The session had to be red-flagged as the stricken cars ground to a halt.

"I've only had it from the driver's perspective, but it sounds like Ocon was on a slow lap, Sergio was on a flying lap, and there's been contact between the two guys into that corner," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky F1.

"So that's all I can say, I've only heard it second hand from the driver."

More to follow.