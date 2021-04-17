Formula 1 live highlights: Sky Sports Recap on Sky Q, never miss a moment of the big action

Don't miss a new way to keep bang up to date with the live Formula 1 action on Sky Sports F1 with the introduction of Sky Sports Recap.

Sky Q customers can now catch up on any of the key track action they've missed, or watch the big incidents and moments again, on their own terms.

Sky Sports Recap is a new system featuring innovative technology allowing you to have more control of the action you're seeing and quickly get up-to-date about the race weekend.

Available during every practice, qualifying and race in the 2021 season, with the highlight clips content also staying available through the whole GP weekend, the new catch-up function is available by hitting the Red Button on your Q remote and then selecting the 'Recap' option.

And you won't miss the latest live action either: unique picture-in-picture technology allows you to still follow the latest Sky F1 coverage of the track session while catching up with the highlight clips of your choosing.

Race Recap sits alongside the multi-feed Race Control and Track Guide in the F1 Red Button menu on Q.

Go on: Take a look!

When to watch the rest of the Emilia-Romagna GP on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

1pm: EMILIA-ROMAGNA ​​​​​​GP QUALIFYING

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday

2pm: THE EMILIA-ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag

5pm: Ted's Notebook