Monaco Historique: Watch classic Formula 1 cars race again on Sky Sports F1 YouTube this weekend

Formula 1 cars of yesteryear return to the world's most famous street track this weekend at the Monaco Historique.

A month before the Principality stages the Monaco GP after a year's absence due to Covid-19, the 12th running of the historic event for vintage racing cars sets the scene around one of the most famous settings in global sport.

Both Saturday and Sunday's action will be streamed live on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel. Hit the links below to watch over the weekend.

SATURDAY LIVE STREAM - QUALIFYING

SUNDAY LIVE STREAM - RACES

After a year's delay for the latest running of the popular event, 2021's weekend places particular focus on F1 with the 70th anniversary of the first Ferrari win in the world championship among the landmarks being celebrated.

Two of the Scuderia's race-winning former drivers - Frenchmen Jean Alesi and Rene Arnoux - are both in the field and will be driving 1974 312B3s originally driven by Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni.

Subscribe to Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel

Six of the seven groups feature Grand Prix cars, including a pre-war section, as part of a bumper field of more than 90 entrants featuring cars from McLaren, Lotus, Hesketh, Tyrrell, Brabham and other famous F1 names.

Qualifying sessions take place on the Saturday followed by the seven races on Sunday.

And that's not all: IndyCar Round Two live on Sky F1

On the Sky F1 TV channel from Friday, you can watch round two of the new IndyCar season with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg across the weekend.

After a dramatic season-opener at the Grand Prix of Alabama, won by Alex Palou on his Chip Ganassi debut and which featured a 10th-place finish for series debutant Romain Grosjean, the championship moves down to Florida for one of IndyCar's most famous events.

All sessions are live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 5pm.

Friday

9.15pm: Practice One LIVE!

Saturday

2.45pm: Practice Two LIVE!

6.45pm: Qualifying LIVE!

Sunday

5pm: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg LIVE!