The F1 Show - WATCH: Sky F1 previews Portuguese GP with driver interviews and more

Tune in to Sky Sports F1's Thursday preview show live as we look ahead to the third round of the 2021 season after a dramatic start to the new campaign.

It's one-all in terms of race wins between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, while there has been plenty of news since the dramatic events of Imola two weeks ago - including the approval of the new Sprint Qualifying format.

In The F1 Show, our team of experts will look at all the major talking points leading up to the weekend, reveal some special features, while we'll also hear from the drivers on the sport's media day.

The perfect way to start your F1 weekend!

Watch The F1 Show from 6pm-7pm for free in the UK and Ireland by clicking play on the YouTube video above.