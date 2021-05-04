Spanish GP TV times: When to watch Barcelona weekend live on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 2021 is speeding on to Barcelona this weekend as a hugely competitive season takes on its first double header - with Lewis Hamilton hoping to extend his narrow early title lead over Max Verstappen.

The Spanish GP is the fourth round of the season and Hamilton and Verstappen - the championship protagonists who have gone wheel-to-wheel in every race so far - are split by just eight points in the standings.

The whole weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying taking place at 2pm on Saturday and the race starting at 2pm on Sunday.

A return to Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, which is where F1 usually holds pre-season testing due to its balanced layout, offers another major challenge to the 10 teams, and should give a better indication of who out of Mercedes and Red Bull currently have the faster car.

The Formula 3 season also starts this weekend, with three races taking place over two days.

Who's setting the early pace ahead of Spanish GP?

When is the Spanish GP live on Sky F1?

Thursday

5pm: The F1 Show (also streamed live on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)

6pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

9am: F3 Practice

10am: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

12.50pm: F3 Qualifying

1.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

2:29 Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to analyse the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Portimao Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to analyse the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Portimao

Saturday

9.25am: F3 Sprint Race 1

10.45am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts 11am)

1pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: SPANISH GP QUALIFYING

3.35pm: F3 Sprint Race 2

Sunday

9.40am: F3 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday

2pm: THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag

5.30pm: Race highlights