Esteban Ocon roars with delight at fifth on Spanish GP as Alpine's form man continues progress

Esteban Ocon showed what a season-best fifth place on the Spanish GP grid meant to him as he led Alpine's growing momentum in Barcelona qualifying.

Off the pace of their chief midfield rivals in the season's opening two events, the former Renault team have enjoyed an upturn in form over the Portugal-Spain double header - with Ocon in particular showing fast and consistent form on track.

Qualifying team-mate Fernando Alonso for the third event running on Saturday, and by a half-second margin here in Q3, Ocon will line up between the two fast Ferraris from row three.

"I feel good. It has been a great session," Ocon told Sky Sports F1 after enthusiastically celebrating the result in the paddock.

"Very pleased with starting in the top five. It has been a long time [July 2020] but it shows we are working extremely well with my group of people at the moment.

"Also not being satisfied where we were at the start of this season has paid off. Both factories [Enstone and Viry] are so motivated to improve the pace of the car and each time we are finding a few little things on the package that seem to keep going.

"We have to keep going because at the moment we have a good rhythm."

After performing well on what was an unusual low-grip Portimao track last week, Ocon said: "We wanted to come here and see how the car performed because last year we were out of the top 10 with both cars.

"That we are in the top five now in qualifying really confirms that we have made a step forward."

Although the Ferraris have appeared the midfield's quickest car around the Circuit de Catalunya so far, Ocon is optimistic Alpine can make a race of it with them on Sunday.

"The car is capable in the race, definitely," he added.

"I think the Ferraris will give us a tough time, especially Charles was fast on Friday. But we are there to fight."

Alonso starts 10th after being caught up in traffic in preparation for his final lap of the session.

"I think my out-lap in Q3 was a little messy, so there was more time for me to find," said Alonso. "It's very tight and obviously very difficult to overtake in the race, but we'll try to have a good first couple of laps and see where we end up tomorrow as anything can happen in a race."