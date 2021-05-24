Max Mosley: Former FIA president dies aged 81

Max Mosley, the former president of the FIA, has died aged 81.

Mosley became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motorsport, including within Formula 1.

One of the leading figures in the modern history of motorsport, he served four terms as president before standing down in 2009.

Bernie Ecclestone, former CEO of the Formula 1 group and Mosley's former business partner, confirmed the news saying: "It's like losing family, like losing a brother, Max and I.

"He did a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the [car] industry. He was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe."

Max Mosley was president of the FIA from 1993 to 2009

An F1 spokesperson said: "We are saddened to hear that Max Mosley, former FIA President, has passed away. A huge figure in the transition of Formula 1. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Mosley, who was born in London on April 13, 1940, was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley.

In the mid-1970s, he became the official legal adviser to the Formula One Constructors' Association (FOCA), the body that represented Formula 1 constructors.

In this role he drew up the first Concorde Agreement, settling a long-standing dispute between FOCA and the Federation Internationale du Sport Automobile (FISA), the then governing body of Formula 1.

In 1986, Mosley was elected president of the Manufacturers' Commission of the FISA and represented the world's motor industry on the World Motor Sport Council. He was later elected President of the FISA in 1991.

He was elected as FIA president unopposed in 1993.

In the wake of the death of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, Mosley instituted widespread reform of safety in the sport. Two years later, in 1996, Mosley led the FIA's successful campaign to modernise and strengthen EU crash test standards for the first time since 1974, achieved by proposing amendments to the European Parliament requiring the offset frontal test and 300mm clearance side impact test.

He was re-elected as FIA president three times - in 1997, 2001 and 2005 - each time unopposed. When he eventually decided to stand down in 2009, Mosley endorsed Jean Todt as his successor and like many before him, was named Honorary President of the FIA shortly after.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former FIA president, Max Mosley.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/IZXUIEmLyf — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 24, 2021

Mosley has received many government and industry awards, most notably the National de la Légion d'Honneur' in 2006, in recognition of his great contribution to road safety and motorsport.