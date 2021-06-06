Mansour Ojjeh, a McLaren shareholder and influential figure in the team's history, dies aged 68

Mansour Ojjeh, a significant and influential long-time shareholder at McLaren, has died aged 68.

In a statement announcing his passing, McLaren paid tribute to Ojjeh.

"It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984," said the team.

"Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family.

"All at McLaren Racing mourn his loss together with his family, to whom the team sends its most heartfelt condolences."

The loss of a great man

Zak Brown, McLaren's chief executive, described Ojjeh as a "titan of our sport".

"The passing of Mansour Ojjeh has devastated everyone at McLaren Racing," said Brown. "Mansour has been etched into the heart and soul of this team for nearly 40 years and was intrinsic to its success. He was a true racer in every sense. Ultra-competitive, determined, passionate and, above all, perhaps his defining characteristic: sporting. No matter the intensity of the battle, Mansour always put sport first.

This is terribly sad news. The nicest, most straight forward, and genuine person I've ever met in Formula One. A quality man at every level. Condolences to his wonderful family, and his many many friends, which I'm proud to have been one of.

"Mansour was a titan of our sport, yet modest, unassuming and disarming to all he encountered. His easy manner, sharp wit and warm humour touched all those who were fortunate to know him.

"His love of this team was palpable for all to see and those of us privileged to work for McLaren will remember Mansour as an impressive yet humble, human, father-figure who showed us at the most individual, personal level how to fight adversity and be resilient.

Someone who's contribution to our sport was in inverse proportion to his ego. A rare thing. Condolences to the Ojjeh family and McLaren

"He will remain in death what he was in life: a constant inspiration to all of us at McLaren and beyond. Mansour's legacy is secure."

Lewis Hamilton, who began his career at McLaren and won their last world title in 2008, paid his own tribute and said he would be racing in Sunday's Azerbaijan GP with a "heavy heart".

I carry a heavy heart into the race after the loss of a close friend, Mansour Ojjeh. He had the biggest heart and always carried the biggest smile. I am so grateful to have known such a man. This man loved unconditionally. Rest in peace brother, love you always

First involved in Formula 1 at Williams in the late 1970s, the Paris-born Saudi businessman joined forces with Ron Dennis at McLaren and his TAG Group funded the team's Porsche engines which debuted in the 1983 season.

Gonna be racing for you today Mansour. A legend within F1 but more importantly a great friend to me and many. Gonna miss your jokes and our laughs. Condolences to all family and friends. RIP Mansour

The McLaren-Tag combination claimed a drivers' and constructors' championship double in 1984 and successfully defended both titles a year later. McLaren added a further drivers' crown in 1986, before beginning an era of dominance with Honda power from 1988.

During Ojjeh's four decades at the team, McLaren won seven Constructors' and 10 Drivers' Championships, most recently with Hamilton.

Stefano Domenicali, F1's president and CEO, said in a statement: "Mansour was someone with incredible talent, passion and energy and was a giant of our sport. I will miss him greatly and so will the whole F1 community.

FIA president Jean Todt tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Mansour Ojjeh, one of F1's legends. He achieved huge success with Williams and McLaren. He was unique and a real gentleman.

"He will be truly missed and will always be remembered. Our thoughts & prayers are with his beloved family."