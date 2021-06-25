Turkish GP rejoins 2021 Formula 1 calendar in place of cancelled Singapore in latest schedule change

The Turkish GP at Istanbul Park has returned to the 2021 Formula 1 calendar in place of the cancelled Singapore event on October 3.

The event at Istanbul Park was briefly added to the schedule in place of Canada but was quickly removed after it was added to the government's travel red list.

But, as part of the revised scheduling, F1 is understood to be confident the required quarantine period would have elapsed by the time the sport returns from the following event in Japan, which takes place a week later.

"We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit," said CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world. We want to thank the Intercity Istanbul Park management and Mr. Vural Ak for his personal efforts to make this event to happen.

"We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period."

