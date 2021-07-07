Carlos Reutemann, a race-winning Formula 1 star of the 1970s and 1980s, dies aged 79

Carlos Reutemann, a 12-time Formula 1 race winner, has died aged 79.

The Argentine spent a decade racing at the top level after making his debut in 1972.

Winning races for three teams - Brabham, Ferrari and Williams - and also driving for Lotus, Reutemann finished on the podium 45 times from his 146 starts.

He was third in the Drivers' Championship on three occasions before finishing one point adrift of Nelson Piquet in a 1981 title fight that went down to the season's final round in Las Vegas.

Turning to politics after the end of his racing career, Reutemann was twice elected governor of his province of Santa Fe and sat in the country's Senate since 2003.

Formula 1 said in a statement: "We are all deeply saddened to hear that Carlos Reutemann has passed away.

"He was a big part of our sport for many years and was a fighter to the end. He will be greatly missed."

Reutemann's former teams also paid tribute to the Argentine racing legend.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former driver Carlos Reutemann, winner of three Grands Prix for Williams during his career.



Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/g3kDdsWf5q — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 7, 2021

McLaren Racing sends its sympathies and warmest wishes to the family and friends of Carlos Reutemann who has sadly passed away.



A true F1 world champion. pic.twitter.com/KyaiJXGxzs — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 7, 2021

FIA president Jean Todt tweeted: "So sad to hear the loss of one of my heroes, Carlos Reutemann. He was a great F1 champion, a true gentleman and a real friend. All my thoughts are with his family."

Reutemann was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017. He was admitted to hospital last month.

"Daddy went in peace and dignity after fighting like a champion, with a noble and strong heart that followed him to the end," said his daughter Cora Reutemann in a post on social media.