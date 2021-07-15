Formula 1 2022 car revealed: Watch as the new era of car design was officially unveiled at Silverstone

The live stream has now concluded but you can watch a replay below.

The future is here! A new era of Formula 1 was officially unveiled at Silverstone on Thursday with a first glimpse of the radically different 2022 car.

A full-sized model of the car - which is set to shake-up the sport with even more wheel-to-wheel battles and spectacular racing - was revealed at the Home of British Motorsport in a special event, named The F1: One Begins.

The unveiling was next step towards the big regulation changes for next year, described as one of the most drastic in the sport's history as the rules are refreshed in a bid to alter and even up the pecking order, and the current cars are completely overhauled with all-new aerodynamics.

0:58 Sky F1's Jenson Button and Ted Kravitz get their first look at the new 2022 car to debut in the sport from next season. Sky F1's Jenson Button and Ted Kravitz get their first look at the new 2022 car to debut in the sport from next season.

F1: One Begins not only kickstarts a new era but a must-watch British GP weekend, with the new F1 Sprint format making its debut and competitive action on all three days.

Sky Sports F1's bumper live schedule for the British GP

0:38 The Sky Sports F1 team explain what and when to watch live with us from Silverstone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the British GP The Sky Sports F1 team explain what and when to watch live with us from Silverstone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the British GP

Thursday

6.30pm: The F1 Show (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)

7.30pm: Drivers Press Conference

Friday

11.30am: F2 Practice

2pm: British GP Practice One (starts at 2.30pm)

4.50pm: F2 Qualifying

5.25pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING

Saturday

8.50am: F2 Sprint Race 1

11.30am: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 12pm)

2.45pm: F2 Sprint Race 2

3.40pm: British GP, F1 Sprint build-up

4.30pm: BRITISH GP F1 SPRINT

6pm: Ted's Notebook

Sunday

10.50am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

7pm: British GP Highlights