McLaren CEO Zak Brown to miss F1 British GP after testing positive for Covid-19

McLaren boss Zak Brown has tested positive for Covid-19 along with two other team members, the Formula 1 outfit have confirmed.

McLaren, who confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon, say drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are not close contacts and their preparations for this weekend's British GP at Silverstone are "unaffected".

"McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for covid-19 during the team's rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix," a team statement read.

Following our team’s pre-event testing for the British GP, I’ve tested positive for covid-19. I’ve notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I’ll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home. https://t.co/XZ4YxmfAtK — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) July 15, 2021

"Neither of our drivers are close contacts.

"All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected."

Brown has been McLaren Racing's chief executive officer since 2018 and has overseen improved performance in all categories since, namely in F1 - with the Woking team looking for consecutive third-place finishes this year.

The American, 49, said he will "still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home" as they gear up for the British GP.

There is a new format and three days of competitive action at Silverstone this weekend, with qualifying on Friday night, a maiden F1 Sprint race on Saturday, and the showpiece British GP on Sunday at 3pm.