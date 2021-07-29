FREE LIVE STREAM: Hungarian Grand Prix build-up in The F1 Show and latest on Red Bull's review challenge

Tune in to the latest edition of The F1 Show from Sky Sports F1 live from the Hungarian GP paddock amid ongoing controversy and fallout from the events of Silverstone.

Free to view in the video above from 5-6pm in the UK and Ireland, the Sky F1 team will bring you all the big driver interviews from Thursday's media day in Budapest - including Lewis Hamilton and, for the first time since his big crash two weeks ago, Max Verstappen

Plus, there will be the latest on Red Bull's attempt to challenge the penalty imposed at Silverstone with F1's title rivals having met with stewards earlier in the day.

1:00 After the dramatic and controversial events of Silverstone, do not miss the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend After the dramatic and controversial events of Silverstone, do not miss the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

Elsewhere and birthday boy Fernando Alonso joins as a special guest on the day he turns 40, while there's also an appearance from F1's other 40-something, Kimi Raikkonen.

Tune in from 5pm for all the latest from Budapest.

Hungarian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

5pm: The F1 Show Live (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)

6pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

9.05am: Formula 3 Practice Live

10am: Hungarian GP Practice One Live (session starts 10.30am)

12.45pm: Formula 3 Qualifying Live

1.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two Live (session starts 2pm)

Saturday

9.25am: Formula 3 Sprint Race 1 Live

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three Live (session starts 11am)

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up Live

2pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Live

4.45pm: Formula 3 Sprint Race 2 Live

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

9.35am: Formula 3 Feature Race Live

12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Grand Prix Sunday Live

2pm: THE 2021 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: Hungarian GP: Chequered flag Live

5pm: Ted's Notebook Live

6pm: Hungarian GP Highlights