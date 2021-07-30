Red Bull Racing part ways with team member over racist texts

Red Bull Racing have parted ways with a team member who used racist language in personal text exchanges.

The exchanges came to light after the texts were posted on social media.

The individual was not a high-profile member of the trackside team.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: "As publicly acknowledged last week we condemn racist abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist behaviour within our organisation.

"The person in question is no longer an employee of Red Bull Racing."

