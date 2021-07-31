Sky Tempesta Racing go for glory in Spa 24 Hours at GT World Challenge Europe's showpiece

Sky Tempesta Racing will attempt to go one better in their quest for victory at the prestigious Spa 24 Hours this weekend.

The showpiece event of the GT World Challenge Europe returns to the legendary Belgian circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, with the endurance race beginning on Saturday afternoon at 3.30pm BST.

Sky Tempesta have qualified fifth in class, the Pro-AM, and are aiming to improve on their hitherto best result in the event of second from last year.

The team's four-driver line-up consists of regulars Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever III and Jonathan Hui plus Matteo Cressoni

"We're excited our about third Spa 24-hour for Sky Tempesta," said Cheever, the son of former Renault and Benetton F1 driver Eddie.

"We feel ready and prepared and will try out best to have a good result."

Hui added: "This is our third campaign together as a team for the 24 Hours of Spa and the goal is simple: to go one better than last year!

"A warm welcome to Matteo who brings a wealth of endurance racing experience to our line-up. I'm really looking forward to working together and chasing the win."

Sky Q users can watch the 24 hours of action on Saturday into Sunday by heading to Sky Q's motorsport page for live coverage on YouTube.