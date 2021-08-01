Formula 1 drivers and teams pay respects after volunteer marshal dies in Brands Hatch crash

Lewis Hamilton has said he is “devastated” following the death of a volunteer marshal during a race meeting at the Brands Hatch circuit, with Formula 1 drivers and teams paying their respects.

The incident occurred during an event at the Kent racing track on Saturday afternoon.

Reacting to the accident on Sunday morning, Hamilton said on social media that his heart is with the volunteer marshal's family.

He wrote on Instagram: "Devastated to hear of the passing of a marshal at the Brands Hatch Circuit.

"These volunteer marshals are what makes racing possible, they are heroes.

"My heart is with his family".

Fellow British F1 star Lando Norris called the news "heartbreaking".

Heartbreaking. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without marshals. They’re the heroes of our sport.



My thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved 🧡 https://t.co/YtrDhluYvW — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 1, 2021

A spokesman for Kent Police said the force was called shortly before 3pm following a collision involving a car and two people on foot at Brands Hatch.

He said officers attended the scene and carried out inquiries, with no suspicious circumstances being reported.

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) said in a statement that it was "saddened to confirm that as a result of an accident that occurred during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit today, a volunteer marshal tragically lost their life.

"The rest of the day's racing activity was cancelled."

Other drivers and organisations associated with the sport also expressed their sadness:

So saddened to hear that a volunteer marshal lost their life at Brands Hatch yesterday.



These men and women give up their time to allow us to do what we love. We couldn’t do it without them.



My thoughts are with their family, friends and fellow marshals today.



Rest in peace. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 1, 2021

The Mercedes-AMG racing family sends its condolences to the family and friends of the volunteer marshal who lost their life at Brands Hatch yesterday.



We couldn’t go racing around the world and do what we love without the support and work of the volunteer marshal community. 🧡 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 1, 2021

We send our sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the marshal who sadly lost their life yesterday at Brands Hatch, and to the entire family of marshals in the UK and around the world.



Thank you for everything you do for our sport. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 1, 2021

Very sad news coming from Brands Hatch today. Marshalls are volunteers who give up their weekends to support the sport they love. Awful to hear that a member of this close knit community lost their life.



My condolences to the family at this tragic time 🙏🏽 https://t.co/czZmPU5ioQ — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 31, 2021

Today's motorsport will be a tribute to all marshals, but especially those who have lost everything so we can race. Sincere condolences to the family and friends #f1 https://t.co/Osp15eqwZ0 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) August 1, 2021

Such sad news 😔. These super heroes volunteer to keep us racers safe. My heart goes out to the family, friends and the fellow orange army 🙏🏽 #riphero https://t.co/5xpkFuHGNT — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) July 31, 2021

Very sad news. So sorry to hear this. Thoughts and prayers with all those involved. Plus a huge thank you to all the marshals who volunteer so that we can all go racing. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/a8nACWr8Ra — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) July 31, 2021

Incredibly sad news. Marshals are the unsung heroes of our sport. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this brave and dedicated volunteer who tirelessly served motorsport https://t.co/tLhh7BNJ5Y — F1 Media (@F1Media) July 31, 2021