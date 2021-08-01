F1 News

Formula 1 drivers and teams pay respects after volunteer marshal dies in Brands Hatch crash

A volunteer marshal tragically lost their life following a crash at the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent on Saturday; Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris lead tributes as Formula 1 drivers and teams pay respects

Lewis Hamilton has said he is “devastated” following the death of a volunteer marshal during a race meeting at the Brands Hatch circuit, with Formula 1 drivers and teams paying their respects.

The incident occurred during an event at the Kent racing track on Saturday afternoon.

Reacting to the accident on Sunday morning, Hamilton said on social media that his heart is with the volunteer marshal's family.

He wrote on Instagram: "Devastated to hear of the passing of a marshal at the Brands Hatch Circuit.

"These volunteer marshals are what makes racing possible, they are heroes.

"My heart is with his family".

Fellow British F1 star Lando Norris called the news "heartbreaking".

A spokesman for Kent Police said the force was called shortly before 3pm following a collision involving a car and two people on foot at Brands Hatch.

He said officers attended the scene and carried out inquiries, with no suspicious circumstances being reported.

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) said in a statement that it was "saddened to confirm that as a result of an accident that occurred during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit today, a volunteer marshal tragically lost their life.

"The rest of the day's racing activity was cancelled."

Other drivers and organisations associated with the sport also expressed their sadness:

